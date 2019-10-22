The Texas-born Morris released her second album “GIRL” this year. It’s nominated for album of the year at this year’s CMA Awards, where she’s the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with “Hero,” which spawned the Grammy-winning “My Church.” She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.
She’s also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.
