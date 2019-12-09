The ensemble underwent a big change in 2016, losing two of its founding members. On Sunday, the new members, violinist Austin Wulliman and cellist Jay Campbell, sounded much more at ease than the last time I heard the quartet, in 2017, and the ensemble’s precision and intensity in this difficult repertoire appears assured.

The comparison behind the program was skewed by the choice of pre-tonal music for its harmonic or rhythmic oddities. Thomas Morley’s “Christes Crosse” is a theoretical piece exploring complex metric shifts, which the quartet executed with admirable clarity. “Angelorum Psalat” is a puzzle of cross-metrical patterns between its two parts, made more complicated by the four-part arrangement of violinist Christopher Otto. Otto’s adaptation of “Fumeux fume par fumée” was an even worse distortion, with microtonal deformations and extended techniques that made the piece sound closer to the concert’s contemporary works than it really was.

In Sky Macklay’s “Many, Many Cadences,” a dissection of simple harmonic progressions gave the impression of four theremins through its groaning glissandi. It paired nicely with Luca Francesconi’s String Quartet No. 4, which combined many technical challenges from the work of virtuoso violinist Niccolò Paganini as if in a noisy blender.

Helmut Lachenmann’s String Quartet No. 3 (“Grido”) featured many wisps of noise clustered around a few understandable pitches, like a radio transmission obscured by static. To play it as well as the JACK Quartet did takes infinite patience, searching for sounds at the edge of the human auditory experience. At the end of this somewhat arid program, it was a lot to take.

