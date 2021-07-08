Dylan quickly clarified that he’s not singing to his children there, and that it’s “not a nice song.” Without divulging details, he said it’s about people in his life who he’s helped and who haven’t shown gratitude. “I’m the one who got you in flight,” he explained, “and you’re not acting like that now.” Considering that none of his old bandmates played on this album, one is tempted to read between the lines. (Jaffee didn’t respond to a request for an interview.)