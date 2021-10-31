And everything was going great. Here were seven very different people making those differences work together — true model-of-utopia stuff, especially in the concert’s hushed denouement, when the division of labor finally got a little smudged. Where were those music-box twinkles coming from? Pirog’s guitar or Sator’s harp? And was that soft-focus circular melody coming from Hughes’s saxophone or Leppin’s cello? After a half-hour of speaking to one another, the players now seemed to be speaking for one another, establishing an equanimity that no one individual could take credit for.