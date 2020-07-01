This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Roc Nation said tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021. Ticketholders seeking refunds should look out for an email from Live Nation explaining how to get their money back.
“If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase,” the statement read.
