While many other historic jazz clubs have closed, Baker’s Keyboard Lounge has survived, thanks in part to its legacy. It claims to be the oldest jazz club in the world and received a $40,000 historic preservation grant this May. But most of the other spots McMurray frequented as a kid and up-and-coming musician have long since shut down, in Detroit and across the country. Many top venues such as Tonic and Lenox Lounge in New York City and Cecil’s Jazz Club in New Jersey are no more.