Just before 10 p.m., the crowd started chanting for Megan Thee Stallion, the night’s most vital musician and the one truly deserving of an arena show of her own. In a silver and white get-up befitting her “Tina Snow” alter ego, the 26-year-old soon took the stage, joined by a handful of dancers in nutcracker-stripper gear. As always, Meg delivered real “hot girl stuff,” twerking in a winter wonderland through a too-short set that featured early favorite “Freak Nasty” and some of the biggest songs of the last few years: “Savage,” “Body” and a radio edit of “WAP” that the crowd sang along to with the original lyrics. “Y’all nasty,” she joked.