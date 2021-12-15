While the night’s biggest names and best performances made their bones on relatively ancient platforms such as YouTube and the Disney Channel, the newest acts on the bill all gained fame on a social video app that is best known for its tractor-beam algorithm and brain-draining, thumb-scrolling clips. Unsurprisingly, seconds-long dopamine hits can’t sustain even the abridged sets of Jingle Ball.
Kicking off the festivities was Dixie D’Amelio, a Jenner-ic 20-year-old who started focusing on singing after she and her sister Charli D’Amelio became two of TikTok’s biggest stars. Pop-rocker Tai Verdes has gone viral on the platform a few times, and his corporate zaniness was a reminder that most of the VJs and “Real World” personalities of MTV’s heyday didn’t get record deals and concert tours. Bazzi, a Jingle Ball veteran, took half-rapped, half-sung songs to their logical conclusion — half-spoken, half-shrugged. But he flashed some vocal talent as he sang his most meme-friendly lyrics: “I think I’m losing my mind” and “You so precious when you smile.”
Faring better were rappers Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion — musicians who went viral the new-old fashioned way: on YouTube. The former, dressed like a blue-sequined snowflake and flanked by a pair of “Icy Girl” dancers, treated the crowd to a twerk show soundtracked by her hits, several of which sample crunk songs popular when most of Tuesday night’s crowd was in preschool. Saweetie ended her set with her biggest tune but had to phone-in the feature, as the titular “Best Friend” and would-be Jingle Ball headliner Doja Cat skipped the show after developing covid-19.
Just before 10 p.m., the crowd started chanting for Megan Thee Stallion, the night’s most vital musician and the one truly deserving of an arena show of her own. In a silver and white get-up befitting her “Tina Snow” alter ego, the 26-year-old soon took the stage, joined by a handful of dancers in nutcracker-stripper gear. As always, Meg delivered real “hot girl stuff,” twerking in a winter wonderland through a too-short set that featured early favorite “Freak Nasty” and some of the biggest songs of the last few years: “Savage,” “Body” and a radio edit of “WAP” that the crowd sang along to with the original lyrics. “Y’all nasty,” she joked.
While Megan is thee queen of the pop music moment, two acts from an earlier era had the loudest response and the headlining slot. Shockingly, Black Eyed Peas notched that first honor: somehow, the masters of the jock jam-industrial complex are still LMFAOing all the way to the bank. (After BEP, a moody and melodramatic set from Tate McRae, a promising Canadian pop machine export and the country’s answer to Billie Eilish, felt like following a bar mitzvah with a funeral.)
The reunited Jonas Brothers closed the show and felt like relics of a bygone era, albeit one that wasn’t too long ago. Strumming and singing, the pop-rockers sounded almost alien in this rap-driven world. Apart from “Burnin’ Up” — a hit from their teen-pop phase — the trio stuck with newer material, released after their solo careers. (Perhaps realizing, like the lyrics of “Sucker,” that they “go together better than birds of a feather.”)
During a night flooded with Pepsi and Capital One credit card commercials and frequent reminders that vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer sponsored the evening, attending Jingle Ball was like listening to Top 40 radio, with favorites old and new — and a raft of young upstarts nipping at their heels.