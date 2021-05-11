In 2017, she went on tour with Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls, part of her legacy of inspiring another generation of female singer-songwriters. “Joan represents to me the courage and bravery to be more than just an artist, to use her power as an artist, and her renown, and advocate for things that, as a human being, mean the world,” Carpenter says. “She always stood up for what she believes. You don’t see that every day. She did it far in excess of what is the norm.”