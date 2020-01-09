NEW YORK — John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The show will air on CBS later in the year.