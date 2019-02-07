The Juilliard String Quartet returned to the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night, but with a difference. Since September 2018, when violinist Areta Zhulla joined second violin Ronald Copes, violist Roger Tapping and cellist Astrid Scheween, the quartet has had, for the first time, gender parity.

Founded in 1946 as a resident ensemble at the Juilliard School in New York, the quartet has naturally been through many iterations as musicians went on to other things. Long considered one of the great American quartets, the group was initially identified with championing new work. Wednesday’s program, however, presented in the Fortas chamber series, hewed to three supreme masters of the medium: Haydn, Beethoven and Bartok — though many features long associated with the Juilliard remained intact.

Good energy was maintained throughout the opening Haydn Quartet in F, Op. 77, despite some pitch disagreements at the beginning. The quick Minuet was jocular but seemed a bit overweight for its speed. This was a thicker Haydn than we’ve become accustomed to, with long and deep bow strokes, plenty of vibrato lavishly distributed and little breathing room between phrases or to heighten rhetoric. Solid and direct, the reading also came off as a bit dated stylistically.

When the Juilliard first recorded the six quartets of Bela Bartok in 1966, they were widely admired. Pride of ownership and something of that homesteading spirit in difficult, important repertory was evident in the current group’s masterful approach to the challenging Third Quartet. Trenchantly intellectual rather than fragrantly folkloristic, the performance was decisive and uncompromising, reveling in Bartok’s uncanny aural sensibilities and embracing his profound humanism.

In the second of Beethoven’s three Razumovsky Quartets, Juilliard’s confidently thoughtful approach, rhythmic acuity and ensemble precision were on full display. The beautiful, chorale-like slow movement, above which Zhulla floated a poised cantilena, was especially touching.