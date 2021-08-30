Maybe West thinks he’s inventing Jesus-as-edgelord cosplay by inviting these sinners to walk in his dim light, but “Donda” — which features cameos from both DaBaby and Manson — isn’t an album about forgiveness so much as forgetness. Your ears won’t be able to detect Manson’s contribution to the dreary “Jail Pt 2,” and you’ll forget about DaBaby’s guest verse on that same song before he’s even finished delivering it. Earlier in the tracklist, in hopes of wiping any memories of West’s tawdry allegiance to Donald Trump, Jay-Z appears with a mop: “Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home.’ ” Then, to help seal the rhyme, Jay gets himself off the hook for capitalizing on this mess, too: “Not me with all of these sins, casting stones.”