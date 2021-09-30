In the Greenwich Village folk music clubs, Dalton stood out for her distinct point of view, matchless voice and hardscrabble spirit. Armed with a 12-string guitar and banjo, she sang bold and brokenhearted renditions of blues, pop and traditional folk songs she’d learned as a child, transporting them to an untidy and irreplicable emotional plane. Unlike her female peers in the ’60s scene, such as Joan Baez, Dalton’s music was imperfect, plucky and haunting, her spare instrumentation and world-weary voice antithetical to glossy perfection. She was an anti-puritan who dismissed the unrealistic standards applied to women of the era. “She was not showbiz oriented,” Baird said in an interview. “She would have loved to have the money, but she was really particular about not doing it for the bank, not having the full orchestra behind her.”