The rest of us were in it for a three-act arc that felt more like a combination of a poetry reading and a Mobius strip: A first act of pumped-up operatic peplum, intentionally oversteeped in sword-and-sandal camp, and measured out in the sacrificial executions of multiple Iphigenias. A second act that drops the machismo of Act I, as well as the scrim that concealed Shorter’s core trio of pianist Danilo Perez, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade. And a final act that attempts to reconstruct something new from its own ruins.