The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from a spokesman for Kid Rock.
The Ilitch statement says its “venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all.” The restaurant opened in 2017 in the arena that’s home to the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings.
Apparent cellphone video obtained by TMZ shows Ritchie onstage last month at his steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, using graphic language to convey his dislike of Winfrey and Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View” talk show.
A Detroit activist group said it plans to hold a news conference Wednesday about what it calls a “reprehensible tirade.
