DETROIT — Kid Rock won’t renew his licensing agreement for Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant, the owners of the sports arena in which it’s housed said Wednesday.

Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement that Kid Rock “voluntarily decided” not to renew the deal that comes up in April for the restaurant inside Little Caesars Arena. The statement says the Ilitch organization had been in contact with the musician, a Detroit-area native whose real name is Robert Ritchie.