This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from “A Star is Born.” On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Other presenters announced Wednesday by the actors union include Chadwick Boseman, Sam Elliott, Constance Wu, John David Washington, Adam Driver, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Henry Golding and Angela Bassett. Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello round out the list of first presenters.

Megan Mullally will host the 25th SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS.

Tom Hanks will present Alan Alda with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The award is given annually to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Previous lifetime achievement award recipients include Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor, Sidney Poitier and George Burns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.