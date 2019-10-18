He responded: “I promise.”

Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.

After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

A representative for Gaga didn’t reply to an email seeking comment. The singer has suffered from fibromyalgia, a condition marked by chronic and widespread musculoskeletal pain, and she has canceled several concerts as a result.

