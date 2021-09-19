The wait to enter was long enough that, at one time, I forgot which direction I was facing. At five to the hour, an air of tempered tension hovered over the would-be audience, each of us dancing the slow sideward sway of a slow-going queue. I’m not going to lie: There were airport vibes. I found myself growing nostalgic for when people dressed up to fly and losing myself in daydreams of ways I might innovate this system. Now seating Group 5. Group 5, you are ready to be seated. An all-hands mission broke out to accelerate the process. National Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Gary Ginstling hustled past holding a bouquet of purple wristbands.