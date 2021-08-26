At the end of his tour with Silver, Maupin decided to give Morgan a call on a whim. While talking with him, Morgan told him that George Coleman was getting ready to leave the band and asked Maupin to replace him. “That kind of worked out really great for me because when you’re not working in a band, and you come back to New York, then you kind of have to start all over again in a sense. There was no lag time with that. I was able to start working with Lee [right away] and rehearse with him. He was very open to me bringing my music. I brought something to rehearsal one day, and he liked it. He asked me if I had some more. In all, I ended up recording five of my original pieces [for] ‘The Lighthouse.’ ”