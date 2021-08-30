Perry folded plenty of bizarre sounds into the murky water of his tracks. You could hear what sounded like alien moaning, sizzling deep fryers, black-hole noise, even flushing toilets. He told his biographer that it was the sound of two stones smashing together at a construction site that kindled his sound: “When the stones clash, I hear the thunder clash, and I hear lightning flash.” But to be enamored with that strangeness, that perpetual smokescreen of his, means getting caught in Scratch’s most profound musical trap. His own music could veer toward the nonsensical and ribald, but his greatest productions were also powerful and prophetic, the sound of a real revolutionary embodying the type of Black empowerment and pride that had only recently infused American music. During his 1970s heyday, he crafted music that was steeped in a deep knowledge of the brutal past of the Western hemisphere and an equally corrupt present, both in Jamaica and elsewhere. With the array of reggae vocalists and DJs who came through the Black Ark, Perry paired their heavy messages in a head-swimming sonic brew that could not be denied.