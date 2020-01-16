The soundtrack features hometown favorites, including Mr. 305 himself, Pitbull, on the Lil Jon-assisted anthem “Damn I Love Miami.” Then there’s Rick Ross alongside Bryson Tiller on “Future Bright,” which samples ‘90s R&B hit “Touch Me, Tease Me” by Case.

AD

Miami’s City Girls steal the spotlight, though, with their song “Money Fight.” “Ain’t no Netflix and chill/Throw 10 bands, let a (chick) know it’s real,” rhymes JT, one-half of the duo. Another standout track comes from out-of-towners Quavo and Rich the Kid on the DJ Durel-produced “Bad Moves.”

AD

In true Miami fashion, the musical influence covers a few different lanes. Buju Banton delivers dancehall flavor on “Murda She Wrote,” and Meek Mill exudes vacation vibes over a Latin-influenced beat on “Uptown II,” featuring Puerto Rican singer Farruko.

Jaden Smith pops up twice on the soundtrack and he’s enjoyable but not groundbreaking: He has a solo song called “The Hottest” and he appears on the club-ready “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) (Remix),” with The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin.

Overall, the “Bad Boys for Life” soundtrack does its job — abounding in references to cash, clothes and cars, all set to lively production. And while the set lacks unforgettable lyrics, the upbeat energy is a perfect fit. Sometimes, good enough is good enough.