Roddy Ricch, whose successful year included a Grammy win, No. 1 album and No. 1 song, won two Apple Music honors that were based on streaming data. His debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” has been streamed more than 1.5 billion times on the platform and was named top album of the year. His smash hit “The Box” logged more than 460 million Apple Music streams and was crowned top song of the year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.