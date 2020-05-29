The 67-year-old Moss oversees Lincoln Center’s Great Performers series, Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, American Songbook, Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors. All programming has been canceled through August, and the fall season is in danger.
“I had begun to consider moving into a new chapter of my life prior to the pandemic. But the multi-year/multi-track cycle of programming never allowed time for a responsible departure and smooth transition,” Moss said in a statement Friday.
“Now that our current situation has put a pause on live programming, I feel I can step down. I am eager to make a new kind of contribution to the life and well-being of New York as we face very challenging times ahead.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.