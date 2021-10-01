Hervey and producer/DJ Lucas Goodman — better known as Astro Raw — performed to promote their 2021 album, “Rainbow Child,” the latest offering in Lion Babe’s gauzy funk and reverent soul-lite oeuvre. Unobtrusive — even restrained — when heard through headphones, their sound blossoms into vibrant and dance-inducing tracks when performed onstage.
Live instrumentation infused Lion Babe’s comfortably nostalgic sounds with new energy: Rather than staying put behind the DJ setup, Goodman stepped out onstage with an electric guitar, and tour musician Keenyn Omari glided on saxophone and flute.
Shortly after starting out nearly a decade ago, Lion Babe signed with Interscope Records. Its 2016 debut album included production credits with Pharrell, well-placed samples and a Childish Gambino feature. “Begin” had ambitions for greater pop-R&B ascendancy but was hampered by a cautious approach, sticking to Erykah Badu-vocal facsimile and predictable production.
By its 2019 album, “Cosmic Wind,” Lion Babe had separated from the major label and was free to take more creative risks, all while crystallizing its sound with an added blend of warm-blooded electronica and soulful disco. “Western World” takes inspiration from Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls” but flips it into a smoldering neo-cowboy anthem with an elastic Raekwon feature.
Lion Babe’s collaborative ethos guided Thursday night’s show. The two openers — Copenhagen-based Jeuru and Baltimore’s own MovaKween — set the stage with heady lyricism, crushed-velvet beats and soaring vocals. Each artist also happened to have a song with “rainbow” in the title: Jeuru’s intimate “Distorted Rainbows,” MovaKween’s shimmering “Rainbow” and Lion Babe’s quietly resilient “Rainbows.”
When it was Lion Babe’s turn to paint its own sonic landscape, with the assist of Omari’s sumptuous saxophone and flute performances, Goodman primed the canvas with dazzling electric guitar solos and steady riffs, while Hervey added texture and depth with glittering vocals.
“You know that you’re meant to glow / Like the ocean at night with the moon in your eyes / Radiant child, you’ll be free,” Hervey’s tender singing swelled on the meditative “Radiant Child.”
Lion Babe’s slower songs gave way to dance-floor catharsis, and the crowd let go through the slinky grooves of “Get Up” and the disco-streaked “The Wave.” As the room moved together, Lion Babe stoked the embers for collective release, so flames that were on their last flickers could burn brightly once more.
