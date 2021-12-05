Those aren’t the only musical links between Live Skull, which reanimated in 2016, and Zedek. Both are known for storming tightly focused guitar-driven rock, but have evolved contemporary styles that add more counterpoint. On much of Live Skull’s recent material, singer-guitarist Mark C sets off the band’s trademark squall with tidy riffs played on electronic keyboards, which he also employed occasionally at this gig. Zedek’s relatively sedate new album, “Perfect Vision,” integrates cello and trumpet into its sound, and her live band’s newest member, Kaethe Hostetter, is a violinist whose melodious style contrasted Zedek’s raspy voice.
While both Live Skull and Zedek sounded more nuanced than in their early days, their vehemence was barely diminished. Even with the keyboard parts largely absent, such Skull songs as “In a Perfect World” and “Debbie’s Headache” — a new number and a retooled ’80s one, respectively — sounded almost lyrical. Mark C and fellow guitarist Dave Hollinghurst, a 2019 recruit, played together deftly, whether in near-unison or swapping the roles of rhythm and lead guitarist. Yet the original band’s bristling alienation was still evident. “In a perfect world,” Mark C sang, “you and I would not exist.”
Zedek, who grew up in the Washington area but has spent most of her adult life in Boston, drew mostly from “Perfect Vision.” The album’s songs, although midtempo, are far from gentle. When Zedek and her band sometimes escalated the tempo, they were just stoking a fire that burned strongly throughout their set.
Opening the show was a local quartet, Bed Maker, that was entirely compatible with the out-of-towners. Over solid rhythms rooted in funk and reggae, Amanda MacKaye delivered yelping, chant-like vocals that alternated with Jeff Barsky’s twisty guitar lines. The band’s taut music recalled 1980s post-punk as strongly as anything offered by Live Skull or Zedek.