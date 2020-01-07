Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and others will also perform.
Returning to Bonnaroo will be Leon Bridges, Bassnectar, Run The Jewels, as well as the group Oysterhead, featuring Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at bonnaroo.com
