There’s nothing wrong with references to the 2016 Met Gala, which has already given us so much — without it we wouldn’t have Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” — but “The Path” is an early flashing red light that “Solar Power” has a very different Lorde on offer.
The New Zealand singer-songwriter (born Ella Yelich-O’Connor) was 16 when she released her 2013 debut, “Pure Heroine.” Anchored by a career-making hit, “Royals,” that expressed wonderment and skepticism at the lives of distant pop stars, it was a simple, personal, gorgeous album that seemed like it had always existed. Her sophomore album, the even better “Melodrama,” was a masterpiece of goth-y, sad girl maximalism.
After its release, Lorde retreated to the beach, unplugged from the Internet, and discovered weed. It was inevitable that fame would draw her closer to the jet-planes-islands-tigers-on-a-gold-leash celebrities she once sung about than to the girl who counted her dollars on the train to the party. She’s supposed to change, and to grow, and to tell us about it — it’s literally her job.
But Lorde’s best feature was her wry relatability, and “Solar Power” quickly gets to work erasing it. “Now the cherry black lipstick’s gathering dust in a drawer/ I don’t need her anymore,” she sings on “Oceanic Feeling,” the album’s last, finest track.
Lorde 3.0 just wants to help. She evangelizes for yoga and wellness cures — or maybe makes fun of people who do, it’s hard to tell. She just wants you to stay open to love, stay close to your family (“Spend all the evenings you can with the people who raised you,” she advises on the gentle ballad, “Stoned at the Nail Salon”), maybe go outside once in a while.
It could all be a concession to the inevitable, an admission that fame has so divided Lorde from her flock (“Now if you’re looking for a savior, well that’s not me”) that preaching to them over the divide is all she can do. But in a world grappling with racial-justice issues, in the uncertain middle of a pandemic, “Solar Power,” with its vague whiff of rich White lady condescension, doesn’t land right.
There’s something brave and even endearing about the album’s willingness to strip away everything familiar, even if it doesn’t necessarily work. It relies on acoustic guitars instead of the usual percussive beats, and Lorde’s deep registered vocals are almost unrecognizably higher and placed more centrally in the mix.
Lorde has told interviewers she and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff drew inspiration from the sun-dappled California pop of the 1960s, and there’s a whispery, trippy vibe to songs like “California” that bear that out; everyone Lorde sings about sounds like they’re wearing a flower crown. “Solar Power” was also heavily influenced by early 2000s pop, and while no good can come of that, it explains why the title track owes such a great debt to Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun.”
At its best, it evokes early 2010s indie pop act Cults, whose hit “Go Outside” was a candy-coated the Mamas & the Papas homage that hinted at a rotten core underneath. At its most tone deaf, as on the brief, Jack Johnson-like “Dominoes,” Lorde sounds like a crystal influencer on Tik Tok.
“Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All),” is one of several tracks here that evokes Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit “Unwritten,” which is about as great an early 2000s pop reference as anyone could hope for. At first, it’s vintage Lorde, consoling the crying teen at her best friend’s party (“Couldn’t wait to turn 15/ Then you blink and it’s been 10 years”). It then dissolves into a satirical, wince-inducing spoken word outro in which Swedish pop star Robyn plays a dystopian tour guide (“Your emotional baggage can be picked up at carousel Number 2”).
The combination of minimal self-awareness and underwhelming material proves deadly. Most of the songs, especially on the album’s sluggish second half, are virtually indistinguishable from each other.
It’s tempting to think that there has to be more to it, that Lorde and Antonoff have made an album so meta that it can only be understood by future generations, but “Solar Power” isn’t meant to be anything but a mood.
It may be the logical end result of a broader trend toward hookless songs, though these tracks don’t just lack hooks, they lack melody or shape. They’re not even little chalk body outlines of songs. They don’t seem like songs that were on their way to something and got waylaid, they just … float by uneventfully, like clouds, so minimalist they hardly exist.