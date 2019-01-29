FILE - In this Sunday, March 11, 2018 file photo, Adam Levine, left, and James Valentine of Maroon 5 perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Maroon 5 has canceled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done during the week leading up to the NFL’s big game. The NFL announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 has canceled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced Tuesday that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. The NFL says instead of a news conference with the performers, it will use media platforms to show behind-the-scenes footage and content.

While Maroon 5 did not give a reason for its decision, it comes as some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl.

