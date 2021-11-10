“As Black women, it is complicated for us to manifest love and being loved and being in relationships,” Charles continues. “And I think a lot of it sends out how we sometimes don’t know how to ask for care and consideration because culturally, we’re the backbone — ‘I got this’ or ‘I can do this.’ I’m tired of that. The way that no justice has been done for Breonna — like George Floyd took over everything. I’m not saying that one death is more important than the other. It’s just that what is resounding for me is that this Black woman’s life is gone and we are really chill about it.”