Group Yorum, known for its protest songs, is a folk collective with rotating band members. It has been banned from performing since 2016 while some band members have been jailed.
The government accuses Group Yorum of links to the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP/C. The militant group is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Bolek and fellow band member, Ibrahim Gokcek, embarked on a the hunger strike to press the government to lift the ban and free band members.
Turkey’s Sozcu newspaper said the two were forcibly hospitalized on March 11 but discharged a week later after they refused treatment.
Hunger strikers in Turkey traditionally refuse food but consume liquids that prolong their protests.
