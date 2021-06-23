Q: How have you been?
A: It’s so impossible to not feel like being transported into some weird practical joke . . . but one that’s not funny. It’s been depressing. It’s been oppressive. It’s been limiting to all of the things we instinctively want to do and that we should be able to do. The end of my last tour was in early March [2020], and we thought we were talking about maybe a two-week delay of shows or two more weeks of time off. And then it just became this. . . . We have been able to put on fundraisers and do all kinds of things. Zoom has allowed us to, technology has allowed us a lot, but the human experience was really challenged last year, and the effects of it are going to linger on. I am grateful I recorded an entire album in the room I’m speaking to you from with people who have their keyboards set up in California and New York and other places. And we found a way to continue writing and getting creative. But I don’t ever want to see anything like this again.
Q: So you recorded this thing at a distance?
A: At a distance. I’ve got an acoustic guitar and piano in this room, and I’m on with any number of young writers, producers, artists and coming up with melodies. It took longer here, but it was definitely surreal. But then we started making tracks, and it became more and more like being in a room like I’ve always been with songwriters and not coming out until you earn your lunch. It started reminding me of how everything was. And I thought, “I can live with this. I could be okay with this.”
Q: When will the record come out?
A: We’re looking at the fall. I don’t want to say for sure, but I’m hoping for the fall.
Q: What I think would be interesting, and I know what you're looking for is advice from me, is you doing a three-record set. The first record is just covers. All these songs would be done without a band. You choose whatever you want. I would throw in "Heart of Gold" though. Number two, you redo a record of songs that you've written, but without instrumentation. And then the third one, I would say just do a bunch of my songs. I don't have any, but I think that would make me a lot of money.
A: When did you make your move into comedy?
Q: It's the pandemic. I'm mainly reading Henny Youngman joke books. But to get serious, this gets me to your voice. I'm very interested in this because your voice clearly is largely unchanged. And that's not common. What do you do to keep your voice in shape?
A: So first of all, thank you very much for saying that. I know the difference. It’s kind of a sports analogy, which I often find connects with music. It’s like the difference is, I don’t think we have an offseason. We have time where we’re down, when you’re not on the road as much, but there’s not an off season to rest your body, recover and then start up this training camp. But it is very much like an Olympic experience hitting the road and doing six months of shows.
When you’re a tenor and you’re going to hit big high notes, you kind of want to do that all your life. One of the most important things I did was kind of by accident. I got invited to sing with Luciano Pavarotti in Modena, his hometown in Italy, and he was my favorite tenor. I hadn’t studied opera. I don’t read music. I write it, but I don’t read it. . . . But Luciano was so gracious and so generous. And I told him I had been studying him, and he smiled ear to ear and I said, “I don’t know what I’ve been doing with my voice all these years.” And he said, “Oh, if you do not sell as many records as you have then you’re doing the wrong thing with your voice. Come, let’s rehearse.”
During that time, I realized that as an R&B singer, I didn’t even know there was a way to exercise your voice, to stretch it, to strengthen it. . . . Singing opera and preparing for notes, really big full notes, you can’t mess around with it. So you actually have to study with a teacher.
Q: I was very surprised when I had Dionne Warwick on a few weeks ago. And I asked, "How do you still sing? You must not smoke or drink." And she said, "I love smoking. I'm not going to quit smoking."
A: If someone’s smoking around me, having that collect in the back of the throat and make its way over its vocal cords, that’s exactly what you don’t want to happen. So I became a tea drinker, but I still drink coffee. I don’t go near alcohol. Since the pandemic, I haven’t wanted to drink. But the things that diminish the ability to sing and use your vocal cords, you don’t want to do anything that makes it harder when you’re already going to be on the road doing shows and touring and flying and sleeping. . . . I remember seeing AC/DC in the ’80s and I couldn’t fathom how they could just do show after show after show; it was unbelievable. But I’m using my voice in a different way, and I have to meet the demand by taking care of myself and not overbooking, and staying away from things that either damage, or potentially damage, the cords or hinder you from being able to sing more effortlessly.
Anying Guo contributed to the production of this story.