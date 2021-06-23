A: It’s so impossible to not feel like being transported into some weird practical joke . . . but one that’s not funny. It’s been depressing. It’s been oppressive. It’s been limiting to all of the things we instinctively want to do and that we should be able to do. The end of my last tour was in early March [2020], and we thought we were talking about maybe a two-week delay of shows or two more weeks of time off. And then it just became this. . . . We have been able to put on fundraisers and do all kinds of things. Zoom has allowed us to, technology has allowed us a lot, but the human experience was really challenged last year, and the effects of it are going to linger on. I am grateful I recorded an entire album in the room I’m speaking to you from with people who have their keyboards set up in California and New York and other places. And we found a way to continue writing and getting creative. But I don’t ever want to see anything like this again.