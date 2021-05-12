Midori’s most consequential debut came five years before her name-making triumph at Tanglewood — when in 1981, she appeared at the Aspen Music Festival at the invitation of acclaimed instructor Dorothy DeLay (who had heard a tape of her performing at age 8). This led to maestro Zubin Mehta inviting her to perform as a surprise 11-year-old soloist with the New York Philharmonic for its New Year’s Eve concert in 1982 (where she took on the first movement of Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with ease).