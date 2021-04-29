In the case of Cherry, it wasn’t the only revolution he would be part of. But what he did in the years after that legendary quartet has never been fully seen, much less grasped. He went on to record with the greatest saxophonists of the era: Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Albert Ayler, Pharoah Sanders, Gato Barbieri, before his music took a curious turn toward the beatific and expansive. “Organic Music Societies,” a hefty 496-page new book from the not-for-profit arts organization Blank Forms, seeks to clarify this time period. As editor Lawrence Kumpf writes in the introduction: “His work outside of or adjacent to jazz receives little attention: his personal philosophy and his attempts to reshape . . . improvised music but also the spaces in which it is apprehended are hardly understood.” In addition, the organization is releasing two unearthed concerts from 1968 and 1972, capturing fascinating permutations of Cherry’s musical vision.