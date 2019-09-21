Gordy launched Motown in 1959, moved it to Los Angeles in 1972 and sold it in 1988. His late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former “Hitsville U.S.A.” headquarters on West Grand Boulevard in 1985.
Motown’s roster from the Detroit era included The Supremes, the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, the Four Tops and Temptations.
