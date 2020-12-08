Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said officials look forward to welcoming music lovers and celebrating the history of of African American music.
“We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making.” he said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said, it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks.
