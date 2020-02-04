NSO executive director Gary Ginstling says “between these logistical developments and the fact that our top priority is the health and well-being of our musicians and artists, it became clear to the NSO that its visit to China would not be possible.”

The orchestra’s first international tour under Noseda was shortened to five performances in Japan from March 6-11, with stops in Fukui, Sakai, Hiroshima and Toyko.

Last week, the Boston Symphony Orchestra canceled an Asian tour from Feb. 6-16 that had includes performances in Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; Shanghai and Hong Kong.