The maestro managed to return to the NSO podium a few times toward the end of that month, salvaging some of the repertoire they had prepped for Asia with a pair of concerts featuring guest violinist Akiko Suwanai. But coronavirus cases in the United States were swiftly shifting from emerging to surging, and significant clusters were beginning to break out in Noseda’s home region of Piedmont, Italy.

AD

AD

After a final open rehearsal March 5, Noseda was on a plane back to Italy, and by March 12, the Kennedy Center — along with every other arts organization in the country — had cleared its calendars and closed its doors.

Now, just shy of a year later, there are hints of spring in the air, signs of an overdue thaw for a culture still caught in deep freeze, and music spilling into the arts center’s cavernous, empty halls.

Arriving here for one of the orchestra’s rehearsals last week felt a little like trespassing. Daylight muted the opulent reds and golds of the abandoned Grand Foyer, its monumental stillness fraught with grief. Never has the Kennedy Center felt more like a memorial.

AD

But that somber silence started to give way to chatter and laughter as I approached the Concert Hall, where a team of crew members was setting up cameras and 32 socially distanced musicians (here and there separated by plexiglass panels) were tuning onstage.

AD

I could spend the rest of this piece telling you how incredible it felt to hear an orchestra tuning — and they could have spent the whole rehearsal doing it.

Noseda is in Washington for three weeks, leading the NSO in four programs to be filmed and digitally released through the Kennedy Center’s Digital Stage Plus platform. The first of these concerts — which slips Sibelius’s “Valse Triste” between the oft-ecstatic first symphony of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Mozart’s penultimate 40th Symphony — premieres March 19.

AD

An all-strings program featuring pieces by Jessie Montgomery, Mozart, William Grant Still and Tchaikovsky will premiere April 15, as will a concert celebrating 160 years of bilateral relations between Italy and the United States. A final program pairing Haydn’s “Miracle” symphony (No. 96) with Louise Farrenc’s underheard Third will premiere May 15.

AD

For all the precautions and strict safety measures in place at rehearsal — testing, masks, social distancing and disinfection — what seems to have everyone feeling most at ease is the presence of Noseda himself. Principal second violin Marissa Regni (who also hosts the NSO’s weekly “NSO at Home” streaming series) felt it as soon as she got her coronavirus test in the Kennedy Center parking garage.

“I was getting ready to leave, and [Noseda] was arriving for his test,” she says. “And that, I think, was really when it felt real to me that he was back. Even though we’d had an orchestra Zoom, it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s actually really here, in Washington, D.C., and this is actually really going to happen.’ ”

AD

And it actually really did.

The rehearsal was all about fine-tuning the Finale movement of Mozart’s 40th, the composer’s monumental “great G minor” symphony — which Noseda is turning into a stagewide workout.

AD

Clad in black, he twists and bends and wrenches and reaches — his body becoming a string of punctuation marks. At one point he calls for “not anxiety, but urgency.” Another passage should be “not loud, but more extreme.” Now and then the conductor transposes the cadence he’s after into snippets of imagined dialogue — “Choose me! Choose me!” goes one bit, “I said no! No! No! No!” goes another. At other times Noseda dispenses with language altogether, deploying guttural growls and yat-dat-dat-daaaaa’s until he gets what he’s after, which, in the case of the 40th, is propulsion.

AD

I’ve heard this symphony many times — everyone ever has — but under Noseda’s baton it becomes a different beast: kinetic yet controlled, feral yet finessed. He’s restoring it, brushing the dust out of its details. But he’s also reanimating it — giving it a life I’d forgotten it could lead. After rehearsal, he tells me that his grandmother’s gift for storytelling is something he has been trying to apply to his work — and it’s working.

On paper, the choice of the 40th struck me as perhaps too well-worn a welcome mat, too literal a return to business as usual. But to Noseda, the 40th represents a way of pushing against what we think we know, listening more closely, moving forward and using this time of reemergence to hear absolutely everything anew.

AD

“The G minor is really revolutionary, really ambitious,” he reminds me. “It’s really trying to break down the rules, while giving the impression you respect them.”

AD

Noseda’s reading fully embraces these contradictory impulses — devastation and tenderness, anguish and ecstasy, brute force and lithe grace — to transformative effect. Maybe it’s just the year I’ve spent between headphones, or the year these musicians have spent on Zoom, but the music felt awakened from a long slumber.

Over the past few months, Noseda has stayed active with guest appearances leading the Concertgebouworkest in Amsterdam, the Philharmonia Zurich and Orchestre National de France. But those concerts have all been without audiences and, most significantly, without his orchestra.

He spent a good part of the winter downtime at home with his wife, teaching himself works to pocket for whenever the lockdowns lifted — Bruckner’s Sixth, Lutosławski’s “Concerto for Orchestra,” Haydn’s “Miracle” symphony (which will appear in the last of the NSO’s four programs). But no matter which piece Noseda was immersed in, in his head he could hear only the sound of the NSO.

AD

AD

“That is the reverberation I have in my ears,” he told me over a Zoom call in November, thumbing through the Haydn. “I see them in my mind, the faces of the players.” His ardor for his orchestra is evident in every gesture, from the way he addresses musicians from the podium to the way he distributes elbow bumps as he heads for the wings.

The day after rehearsal, violinist Regni reported a healthy mix of “exhilaration and exhaustion,” a reminder of what the real thing feels like.

“Every time he sets foot on the podium, you just get 200 percent energy, concentration, enthusiasm out of him,” Regni says of the conductor. “It just never wavers. So then it’s hard for you not to. I think that’s part of why we’re so tired afterward. Maybe you practice at home, but not like that!”

AD

To Noseda, all of this effort and energy is an essential part of the process, especially after such an extended silence. The past year has given him the same note he gave to one his musicians approaching a familiar melodic line: Take nothing for granted.

AD

“It’s about taking care of the music, taking care of the notes, taking care of the people you make music with, taking care of the audience and taking care with a sense of compassion, in the old Latin way — with passion,” he says. “You have to use the force of the beauty, the force of caring. That is a huge force, you know.”