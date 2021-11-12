Here were the Labèques I had come to hear, finessing the tensions between the two pianos as deftly as those within them. The pair are masters of Glass — their latest recording, “Les Enfants Terribles,” is an arrangement by Glass of his 1996 chamber opera for the Labèques’ two pianos. And in the course of this 4½ -minute excerpt, they demonstrated why, allowing the force of the storm to gather and flood the banks of the movement, its repetitions deepening and undertow strengthening with every pass.