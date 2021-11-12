Plus he’s just fun to watch, seemingly swimming through the music, ducking so low in the mists of Brahms’s Third that at one point I scratched out what appears to read “he stoops to conquer!”
Mena’s nimbleness was a large part of what gave the overture to Schumann’s 1848 “Manfred” the humanity required to hear the composer’s heart in the chest of the Byronic hero. It was one of the best openers I’ve heard all season.
Which made the evening’s centerpiece that much more of a head-scratcher.
Unlike many, I tend to enjoy the contemporary sandwich approach to classical programming, wherein new works are tucked between two slices of crusty but cravable mainstays.
It’s a formula that, when successful, can reveal all manner of unexpected connections and open up musical conversation across the centuries — be they harmonious or ultimately dissonant.
Bryce Dessner’s 2018 “Concerto for Two Pianos” was composed specifically for the French piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque, who joined the orchestra for Thursday’s program. And while the three movements of the concerto offer the sisters ample space to showcase their facility with both intricately interlocking figures and bombastic storms of sound, it didn’t afford listeners the same. At times I felt arrested; mostly I felt detained.
Dessner has obvious ease with polyrhythmic play, and, being the guitarist and songwriter in one of the last decade’s most compelling bands (The National, along with brother and co-songwriter Aaron), he knows quite well how to summon momentum, deliver surprises, reward attention.
But there was a nervousness to this work that was often off-putting — and sometimes contagious. It was as though we were on Steve Reich’s block or in Philip Glass’s neighborhood but couldn’t find parking.
It was unclear where we were going next. The Labèques launched stormy runs, but the concerto often overwhelms itself, burying its details in a muddy muddle. But for a beguiling four-note theme in the first movement and a handful of charitable segues into fleeting chordal consensus, there was plenty of current but not a lot of raft. The result was a nerve-racking journey.
Thankfully (and despite petering applause and departing intermissioners), the Labèques reappeared to give an account of the fourth movement of Glass’s “Four Movements for Two Pianos,” a recording of which the duo released in 2013.
Here were the Labèques I had come to hear, finessing the tensions between the two pianos as deftly as those within them. The pair are masters of Glass — their latest recording, “Les Enfants Terribles,” is an arrangement by Glass of his 1996 chamber opera for the Labèques’ two pianos. And in the course of this 4½ -minute excerpt, they demonstrated why, allowing the force of the storm to gather and flood the banks of the movement, its repetitions deepening and undertow strengthening with every pass.
If there was a throughline to the evening’s program, connecting Schumann and Brahms sans any trace of Clara (for shame!), it could be that certain critics considered Brahms, too, overly beholden to those traditions that immediately preceded him.
The composer and devout Wagnerite Hugo Wolf described Brahms at the time as “only a leftover of old remains, not a living creature in the mainstream of time.”
I happen to love leftovers, but Wolf here also mischaracterizes the peculiar magic of Brahms, whose hold on the past was more of an embrace than a cling.
Especially in the third symphony, Brahms’s debt to those who came before him (not least of all Schumann) sounds personal.
Throughout the Third, one can hear the push-and-pull between the anxiety of influence (Brahms’s first symphony took him two decades to complete) and the surge of confidence he was experiencing in this fertile stretch of his creative life. Performed with the right sensitivity, the third can deliver as much heroic heft as it does intoxicating uncertainty.
Like the Schumann, Brahms opens this symphony with a three-chord burst, but from there, it couldn’t do more to differ. Mena and the orchestra managed its triumphant tuttis as carefully as its many intimacies — the way the first movement quite literally peaces out; the design of the woodwinds that so beautifully illuminates the andante and accentuates the aching grace of the third movement.
Perhaps the most striking feature of the Third is its conclusion, the way it resolves its thrill ride into a tranquil return to the first theme that arrives as gently and suddenly as dusk. Mena masterfully landed it and, in doing so, offered a reminder of what we can still learn from Brahms: Sometimes the best way to hit hard is with a soft touch.
Katia & Marielle Labèque Play Dessner’s Concerto for Two Piano repeats on Saturday at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.