“But literally, the day we got there, we went from one song to six and he kept writing,” says Lofgren, who was a teenager when he met Young while the latter was playing a gig at the Cellar Door in Georgetown. “Within 10 days, we had pretty much the whole record. It was very much like [1975’s] ‘Tonight’s the Night’ in the sense that we were learning the songs as we were recording. Very loose and raw. We never used headphones. We had a stage like a nightclub set up.”