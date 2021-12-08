He told this to Crazy Horse: guitarist Nils Lofgren, bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina. Then he picked up “Old Black,” his customized Les Paul guitar.
“Listen,” he said. “When we start playing this, we want to play it like nothing else matters.”
That became “Human Race,” a blistering track on Young’s 41st album, the appropriately named “Barn.” The only overdubs on the song, which is his latest to take on climate change, are the harmony vocals, with Young and Crazy Horse chanting “children of the fires and floods.”
The version on the record has something that none of the other songs have, he says during a Zoom interview from his home in Colorado. “You can’t really put your finger on it, but when it comes, you go, ‘oh, there’s something going on here.’ It’s a little out of control. What you hear is the first and last time we play it.”
It’s the version captured in the 73-minute film, also called “Barn,” that his wife, the actress Daryl Hannah, made about the sessions. The documentary is getting a limited theatrical release Dec. 9 and 11, and will be available on the AARP members-only site Dec. 10 through Jan. 10. It’s also on Blu-ray and will be included in the deluxe edition of the album.
For Young, “Barn” emerged as covid kept him at home.
“This is not a person who takes a break,” says Hannah, 61, who married the twice-divorced Young in 2018. “Lockdown wasn’t a couch surfing, pajama-wearing party for him.”
There is his Neil Young Archives website and plans to reissue 1990’s “Ragged Glory” and a recently discovered set of demos from 1987. There are the Internet-only “Fireside Sessions” filmed by Hannah during the lockdown. There is his lifelong obsession with sound, particularly everything analog, which he and Phil Baker documented in 2019’s “To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio.” One thing still off the table: gigs.
Young, an acknowledged road-hog, even bowed out of September’s show for Farm Aid, which he co-founded. He said his partners, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp, understood his decision.
“I don’t trust it,” Young says of the pandemic. “I don’t trust anything. I don’t think anybody knows what they’re doing. I think they’re all winging it. They say one thing one week and two weeks later, something else is happening. We’re just way behind this thing. We don’t know how big it is. We don’t know anything. So I’ll do anything I can to stop the spread. . . . Creating superspreader events is not really what I want to do.”
Instead, early this year, Young called up his longtime collaborators in Crazy Horse, now made up of Lofgren, 70, Talbot, 78, and Molina, 78. He asked them to come out to the Rockies in Colorado, where Hannah and Young have a home, to work on some songs. Nobody planned on making a full album.
“But literally, the day we got there, we went from one song to six and he kept writing,” says Lofgren, who was a teenager when he met Young while the latter was playing a gig at the Cellar Door in Georgetown. “Within 10 days, we had pretty much the whole record. It was very much like [1975’s] ‘Tonight’s the Night’ in the sense that we were learning the songs as we were recording. Very loose and raw. We never used headphones. We had a stage like a nightclub set up.”
The barn, more than a century old, sat on the property, slowly decaying until they decided to have it restored. By the time Young and Crazy Horse convened, much of the work was done.
It is not the Ritz. Sunlight slips through gaps in the log walls. There is no heat nor bathrooms. When the door hinges didn’t work right, Hannah got a tarp, covered it with dirt and mud and walked over it so it matched the decor. They brought in a few portable toilets, though Young, as captured twice in her film, preferred to relieve himself by walking outside. Instruments were set up on a stage, as were microphones. When the players entered the room, they were greeted by a large photo of a smiling Elliot Roberts, Young’s late manager.
This is, of course, exactly not how records are usually made.
There were no soundproofed studios and isolation booths. Young didn’t want them.
Niko Bolas, his longtime producer and engineer, sat in a mobile studio truck outside. The instruments bled into each other through the microphones.
Then there’s Young’s belief in the early take, whether he’s cranking up his Fender Deluxe amp, crooning a country ballad or producing the kind of processed electronics on 1983’s “Trans.”
“You can always overdub or do it again, but you can never do a first take twice,” says Bolas, who has worked with Young since the mid-1980s. “When Neil, particularly, or that band walks in they’re not thinking about making a record. They’re thinking about each other. So, if you’re recording when everybody walks in, then you get all the mistakes that I say come from the angels.”
“Then you can embellish it. You’ve got ideas to make it better. Neil’s all about it; we got all day, that’s fine. But don’t mess with the first inspiration.”
Take their recording of “The Shape of You.” One day, Young sat down at a piano — not just any piano, but the one he used on 1970’s “After the Gold Rush.” He walked his bandmates through the chord changes for the shuffling love song. Then he realized something was missing: a chorus. So the singer repeated the words in the title three times, blew into his harmonica and, poof, the song was finished.
“When you’re singing it live, playing it, then the song is alive,” says Young. “If you do the song and you get it right, it’s always going to be right for the rest of your life.”
That philosophy does take some getting used to. On Hannah’s “Barn” film — she is credited as dhlovelife — she captured a band conversation where Lofgren talks about adjusting to moving on so quickly.
“You’d be like, ‘wait a minute, I’m just getting to know the song and I’ve got all these ideas,’ ” says Lofgren.
Which is when Young declares the song is already done.
Molina laughs about teasing Lofgren upon his reentry to Crazy Horse before 2019’s “Colorado” album. Guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro had retired and, since 1984, Lofgren had been a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. (He remains in both groups.)
“We’re not the Archies,” says Molina. “We play with heart, we play with feel and passion. Anything you learned from Springsteen, forget.”
The “Barn” sessions were captured by Hannah, who filmed much of it on her iPad. She shows the songs as they’re conceived, as well as capturing the chemistry of Crazy Horse. There’s Young improvising a profane ode to cold beer, which seems to be lacking during the barn sessions, and there’s a birthday party for Molina. There’s a hailstorm and also a mesmerizing peek into the barn as Lofgren ad-libs on the “After the Gold Rush” piano. He’s discovered by his band mates, who quietly watch.
“You know, there’s this famous line about Crazy Horse, ‘don’t spook the horse,’ ” says Hannah. “They do not want to see a camera, they do not want to see a crew member. So you have to get very, very sneaky to get anything.”
The moments can be fleeting, as a song pops out and is suddenly finished. It’s a kind of delightful anti-polish, whether the way Young croaks a line in “The Shape of You” chorus or how he flubs a note on the solo of “Welcome Back.”
“It’s the real deal,” says Hannah. “It’s not like going for perfection over going for soul and spirit.”
There is a tendency, during these lockdown times, to read every moment of community as a great escape. During Hannah’s “Barn” film, she captures Young approaching Molina’s kit and declaring “I’m so glad we’re f---ing here.”
But Young says this has nothing to do with covid-19. It’s simply his appreciation for the moment.
And Molina thinks “Barn” may have been just the start of a Crazy Horse revival. He and Young recently talked on the phone about doing more recording, this time in California since an unheated barn in Colorado isn’t going to work in January or February.
Molina took the time to nudge Young about his songs. He’s fine with “Barn” but he wants him to think about writing longer epics in the spirit of his 1970s classics, including “Cortez the Killer” and “Like a Hurricane.” Molina says that his favorite song on the new album is “Welcome Back,” which clocks in at nearly nine minutes.
As Molina says he told Lofgren, “I’m not telling Neil what to write. I’m just saying, I prefer if he plays with Crazy Horse to write in a way he gets to shine.”
So many of Young’s friends are gone — Roberts, producer David Briggs, the entire “Harvest-era” band — and there is no way of knowing how long he’ll be able to play. Young, though, says he feels better physically than he has in years. He walks regularly and has been doing exercises to strengthen a sore rotator cuff. He’s also been wearing a special mask at night to deal with sleep apnea that he credits Hannah with helping to diagnose. (“I would stay up listening to him, hoping he’d keep breathing,” she says.)
“I’m hoping that I can [keep playing] so long that you can’t even keep track of it,” Young says.