“Perspectives” series next season will feature Giddens, Jordi Savall and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
The season opens Oct. 7 with music director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in its first performance at Carnegie Hall since September 1990. The program includes Lang Lang playing Grieg’s piano concerto.
Other highlights are Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla conducting the first Carnegie concerts of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra since 1992 (Oct. 23-24), Teodor Currentzis and musicAeterna in their Carnegie debuts (Nov. 4), Kirill Petrenko leading the Berlin Philharmonic at Carnegie for the first time as chief conductor (Nov. 18-20), and Dudamel conducting the Vienna Philharmonic (Feb. 26-28).
