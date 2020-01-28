NEW YORK — Carnegie Hall’s 2020-21 season will feature a festival titled, “Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression,” which includes Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons conducting a concert performance of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” on April 14 starring his ex-wife, soprano Kristine Opolais.

There will be 16 concerts at the hall as part of festival events throughout New York, Carnegie Hall said Tuesday. The festival starts March 12 with a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens and focusing on “Songs of Our Native Daughters.” Other artists during the festival include Mahos Herrera, Brooklyn Rider and Ute Lemper.