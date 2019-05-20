

Gianandrea Noseda leads the National Symphony Orchestra at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Sunday. (Stephanie Berger)

Classical music critic

It takes lot of different things to be a star musician, and one of the least discussed is the ability to come through when the stakes are high. Gianandrea Noseda, the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, has this ability in abundance. He seems to thrive in demanding situations: premieres at the Metropolitan Opera; performances at Carnegie Hall. On Sunday, his Carnegie Hall performance was with the NSO — after not quite two seasons as music director, a chance to show New York what he was up to.

It wasn’t planned to happen quite this way. Originally announced for this May afternoon was a touring concert production of Verdi’s too-little-known opera “I Vespri Siciliani” with the forces of the Teatro Regio in Turin, Italy, where Noseda was music director for 11 years. But the downsides of European state subsidies for opera houses made themselves felt last April when a political decision led to the departure of Noseda’s boss, the cancellation of the “Vespri” tour and, finally, Noseda’s resignation. And since Noseda and the NSO had already planned a mini-festival called “Unexpected Italy” for this spring, featuring offbeat Italian pieces or pieces with unusual Italian connections, they were able to fill the empty Carnegie Hall date with the first program — Liszt’s “Dante” symphony and Rossini’s “Stabat Mater” — which opened at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night and traveled to New York on Sunday.

It has been a while since the NSO awakened so much eager expectation in New York. Although among the best-paid orchestras in the country, it has not been particularly highly regarded artistically. When it last played in the hall, in 2013, it was under Christoph Eschenbach, who is both familiar and controversial. (Some find him brilliant, others are left cold.) Noseda, by contrast, is extremely popular in New York, and his appearances are relatively rare; the hall was strikingly full, and the audience was enraptured.

Let’s be fair — they were enraptured Thursday night at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall as well. Noseda is a born conductor of opera and vocal music, and the “Stabat Mater” is right in his wheelhouse. But New York felt like a bigger deal for everybody.

How much change can a music director create in an orchestra? There’s no simple answer. Cosmetically, quite a bit: In his two seasons with the orchestra, Noseda has already overseen the hiring of eight players, including the associate concertmaster, Ying Fu, hired away from the Philadelphia Orchestra earlier this season, and there are three more vacancies about to be filled. A music director can also bring about a considerable change in attitude — light-years, indeed, lay between the taut tense opening of the Liszt at Carnegie Hall on Sunday and the downright messy overture to Wagner’s “Flying Dutchman” the orchestra had played under British conductor Edward Gardner less than two weeks before.

The NSO has been remaking itself for some time, with some key improvements in principal positions (such as principal hornist Abel Pereira). What still needs addressing is the culture of adequacy that seems to have grown up over the years: a willingness to play well below potential and overlook lapses of ensemble, like the “Dutchman” overture (though the “Symphonie Fantastique” under Gardner fared considerably better, and the evening also featured the debut of a notable young violinist, Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, in Sibelius’s violin concerto.)

Carnegie Hall can bring about change, too, both in an orchestra’s sound — the acoustic is far better than the Kennedy Center’s dry Concert Hall — and in the perception of having arrived. On Sunday, the Liszt symphony — which Carnegie hadn’t heard for 20 years — opened with a sizzle and power that it had lacked in Washington. “Unexpected” in that it’s an Italian symphony written by a non-Italian, this piece is more engaging than Liszt’s “Faust” symphony, which Noseda led in February, not least because it’s shorter. A pileup of melodies and ideas flowing into one another breathlessly, the piece suffers from a problem of Dante’s original and all subsequent adaptations — namely that the “Inferno” is more dramatic and theatrical than “Purgatory.” On Sunday, the second movement lost some of its spark and began to drag until its final release into the choral music with which Liszt replaced “Paradiso” altogether.

The University of Maryland Concert Choir was certainly pretty heavenly, both in this piece and in the “Stabat Mater” (“unexpected” because it was written after Rossini had retired from writing opera at 37 and it’s not often performed). Like so much of Rossini, the “Stabat Mater” was clearly in Verdi’s ear, an antecedent to the “Requiem” in its theatricality, its wonderful vocal writing and its intricate choruses interspersed with lyrical arias for the four soloists. Noseda’s soloists, with whom he had worked in Torino, were a promising crop of young Europeans not well known here; the tenor Michele Angelini exuded a sense of “I’m actually here!” when he took the stage at Carnegie Hall.

Erika Grimaldi, the best known, brought a steely clear soprano to the stage, slicing through at least parts of the “Inflammatus,” one of the work’s highlights, though her rapid passages were swallowed and hard to hear. She was offset by the deep lower voice of Chiara Amarù, the mezzo-soprano, who sounded altogether more assured Sunday than in Washington. Angelini sang ardently, though not entirely easily, in the “Cujus animam,” the lilting tenor aria. And Bass-baritone Marko Mimica brought a warm, dark burr to “Pro peccatis,” with its ingratiating rises, followed by the tricky “Eja mater,” an entirely a cappella segment for bass and chorus.

The chorus was outstanding throughout, beautifully controlled and responsive to Noseda’s energetic gesticulations — in big operas or choral pieces like this one, the conductor often appears to be singing the whole thing himself. The orchestra sounded strong and responsive and alert, too, perhaps signaling a future in which Noseda won’t have to do all the heavy lifting.

Unexpected Italy at the NSO continues with programs May 30 to June 1 and June 6 to 9 at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.