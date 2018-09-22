Gianandrea Noseda will be staying in Washington. The National Symphony Orchestra, one year into Noseda’s tenure as music director, announced a four-year contract extension, through 2024-2025, from the stage of the Kennedy Center Concert Hall during the orchestra’s season-opening gala Saturday night.

The orchestra also announced that it has raised $10 million earmarked for special initiatives for Noseda and the orchestra, including an in-house digital media initiative, meaning that the NSO will record its own performances for streaming and for physical CD and DVD distribution.

The initiative will be launched with a set of live recordings of the complete Beethoven symphonies, to be released in 2020, the “Beethoven Year,” which will see worldwide celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

“After just one season, Washington, D.C., has really become my second home. Making music with the National Symphony Orchestra has been very rewarding and I look forward to our coming seasons with much anticipation,” Noseda said in a statement.

The announcement puts to rest some anxieties that the popular Noseda might look elsewhere after the expiration of his initial contract at the end of the 2020-2021 season — concerns that were augmented with the announcement this summer that the conductor will take over as music director of the Zurich Opera in 2021-2022. But Noseda himself pointed out that Zurich will simply replace the opera house in Turin, Italy, where he was music director from 2007 until his unexpected resignation because of governmental changes earlier this year.

It is not unusual for major conductors today to have at least two regular posts. Yannick Nezet-Seguin is the music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Orchestre Metropolitain in Montreal, and, with the start of this season, the Metropolitan Opera. Andris Nelsons is the music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Jaap van Zweden, who began his tenure as music director of the New York Philharmonic this week, is also music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

This appointment will make Noseda the longest-serving NSO music director since Leonard Slatkin stepped down in 2008. Coming so early in his tenure, it also allows him and the orchestra to make concrete plans for significant work together. Noseda has already overseen the appointments of six new players to the orchestra, including filling the long-vacant spot of associate concertmaster, which Ying Fu will assume in January.

Other initiatives include an annual opera in concert performance; radio appearances in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio/American Public Media; future tours to Europe and Asia; and a new concert series in partnership with the Anthem, the club where Noseda and the orchestra played last fall, to bring lower-priced live performances to new audiences. All of this builds on work Noseda has been doing, including initiating live concert broadcasts through medici.tv, which is streaming Saturday’s gala live (it will be available free through Oct. 21).

“We are so grateful,” said the NSO’s executive director, Gary Ginstling, “for all that our generous donors are doing to make the Noseda era a tremendous success. With Gianandrea’s unique musical spirit, the contract extension announced tonight, and the significant funding already in place, we are more excited than ever for the incredible musical journey that Gianandrea and the NSO musicians will lead us on for the next seven years.”