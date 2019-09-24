

The National Symphony Orchestra opens its new season with a gala performance on Saturday. (Scott Suchman/National Symphony Orchestra)

This fall, Kevin Carlson, a trombonist, expected to be starting his senior year at the Juilliard School in New York. Instead, he’ll be playing with the National Symphony Orchestra as assistant principal trombone.

“I’m taking a leave of absence [from Juilliard],” he says, “in case things don’t work out.”

Carlson, just 23, is about to become the NSO’s youngest player. He’s one of four new members joining the orchestra as it prepares to start its season Saturday. He’s also part of something of a sea change. Now at the start of his third season, Gianandrea Noseda, the NSO’s music director, has overseen the hiring of 16 players — about one-sixth of the orchestra.

“Ultimately, my goal as Music Director is to blend the energy of the new players with the existing traditions of the NSO in order to secure the future development of the orchestra,” Noseda said in an statement.

For players, the NSO has become more appealing than ever. It has long been one of the best-paid orchestras in the country. Now, it’s also seen as among the more dynamic ones. The orchestra is touring Asia this year, and a European tour is said to be in the works. It appeared at Carnegie Hall in the spring and will go to Lincoln Center in November. Selected performances are being streamed and distributed online on Medici.tv; others will be recorded, including the Beethoven cycle at the end of this season.

All of this activity is because of Noseda, who is popular with audiences, critics, orchestras and opera houses and who is ever more in international demand. More and more, the NSO is coming to reflect his approach.

For a young musician, even getting an audition is a victory. Tryouts often attract hundreds of players; the odds are against any one person landing a job with even a modest orchestra. Auditioning is an art in itself and a major focus of many instrumentalists’ conservatory studies.



Kevin Carlson is a new trombonist with the NSO. (National Symphony Orchestra/Kennedy Center)

Marina Aikawa is one of two new violinists with the NSO this season. (National Symphony Orchestra/Kennedy Center)

“I have taken like 10 auditions,” says Marina Aikawa, a violinist who is starting with the NSO this fall and who studied at Juilliard, the Yale School of Music and the orchestral program at the Manhattan School of Music in New York.

“The more you take, [the more] you know what to do. . . . It’s just about experience. Some people get it their first shot, but, for me, I needed the experience.”

For Aikawa, coming to the NSO closes a circle: It was the first American orchestra she heard live, shortly after her family moved from Japan to Virginia. (Her parents and brother are now back in Japan; she is excited about visiting them when the orchestra tours in the spring.) Aikawa even played at the Kennedy Center when she was 14 and a contestant in the NSO Young Soloists Competition, with her mother at the piano.

But Noseda was an equally important draw. Aikawa played under his baton last summer in the orchestra of the music festival in Verbier, Switzerland.

“So I knew he was a great music director,” she says. “And he has a great personality, as well. I just look up to him so much.”

Noseda’s magnetism has helped people leave other jobs, as well — from violinist Derek Powell, who joins the orchestra this fall from the U.S. Army Band, to violinist Ying Fu, originally from Shanghai, who in the middle of last season left the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra and came to Washington with his pianist wife and 3-year-old daughter to take the long-vacant post of the NSO’s associate concertmaster.



Ying Fu came to the NSO from the Philadelphia Orchestra. (National Symphony Orchestra/Kennedy Center)

“It was pretty hard,” he says of his decision to leave. “Philadelphia is one of the orchestras I always dreamed of playing with when I was young.”

Fu cites two reasons for making the switch. One, he says, is the organization. “I really like how the NSO runs. It’s very organic, it’s very smooth, you don’t have too many struggles in doing your work.” The Philadelphia Orchestra has been financially struggling and had a brief strike in 2016.

The other, he says, “is Maestro Noseda. He used to conduct in Philadelphia a lot, but after he got this job, it’s hard to book him, so it’s nice to have another chance to work with him again.”

Fu also is enjoying being part of an orchestra on the rise.

“Recently,” he says, “Maestro hired a lot of great musicians — violin section, oboe, horns. So it feels like they are trying to push the orchestra to another level, to make it more internationally known. The level is there. If you look at the players, they’re at the same level as Philadelphia. . . . With Noseda’s leadership, the whole orchestra has the desire to work together.”

By contrast, he says, the fabled Philadelphia Orchestra is “trying to keep [its] good reputation, which is harder.” Trying to live up to your own legend, in other words, is sometimes tougher than creating a new one.

For trombonist Carlson, who grew up on Staten Island in a family of engineers, it’s amazing to have an orchestral job at all. “I was the black sheep until I got into Juilliard,” he says. There, his teachers included Joseph Alessi and Colin Williams of the New York Philharmonic — trombone royalty — and he also played with the prestigious National Orchestral Institute at the University of Maryland in 2017. Still, no one expects to land with a major orchestra on their first audition.

“It was a two-day thing,” Carlson says. “There is a preliminary round on the first day, because there are so many [people auditioning]. . . . After I got past the first round, I called my mom, and she was freaking out. I was like, ‘Calm down.’ She said, ‘I know I’m getting ahead of myself. But I’m so excited for you.’ ”

Having won the job, Carlson returned to Juilliard to finish his junior year. But, he says, “I didn’t take classes too seriously after that.”

The National Symphony Orchestra opens its season with a gala performance Sept. 28; its first subscription concert is Oct. 3. kennedy-center.org/nso.