Classical music critic

Gianandrea Noseda is taking the National Symphony Orchestra and its audiences back to basics — in a good way. In a world that tends too often to marginalize classical music and to complicate it, seeing it as something that requires special understanding and embodies special greatness, Noseda brings welcome directness. Music, he seems to say, is something that you too can enjoy — and he is intensely involved in trying to make sure that you do.

Just one year into his tenure, Noseda has established a clear programming style that’s a little new to NSO concerts. He puts together pieces that share a theme, that are appealing to the ear, and that a lot of people in the audience haven’t heard before. This week’s program, the first of this season’s subscription concerts, offered music based on visual art. All three pieces dated from the early 20th century: Rachmaninoff’s sweeping “Isle of the Dead,” based on Arnold Böcklin’s painting; Respighi’s “Trittico Bottecelliano,” based on three famous Botticelli works (ending with “The Birth of Venus”); and Mussorgsky’s classic “Pictures at an Exhibition” in one of its best-known forms, the Ravel orchestration from 1922. And two of the three were new to the NSO audience; the orchestra hasn’t performed “Isle of the Dead” since 1968, and had never done the Respighi at all.

This isn’t a blockbuster program guaranteed to sell out a house. It is a program to build affection and trust from those who were present. The affection is for the beauty of the music, be it the dense layerings of the Rachmaninoff or the clean archaic sounds of the Respighi, echoing the spirit of the Renaissance in dances and tunes and even a Christmas carol (the “Adoration of the Magi” section featured “O come, O come, Emmanuel”). The trust is that this music director will lead people to unfamiliar music that they actually like — and that, when it comes to familiar works like “Pictures at an Exhibition,” he will offer it with his own stamp.

Noseda isn’t lighthearted enough to relinquish what has become, these days, one of the field’s central premises: the idea that this music is the most important and profound thing in the world. He leads with his heart on his sleeve and his sweat on his brow. But if he sometimes leads histrionically, he doesn’t lead generically. He conducted “Isle of the Dead” with his signature extended wingspan, arms out in big arcs like a large bird, sweeping out the dark phrases, interwoven with snatches of “Dies Irae,” picked up by concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef’s singing solo violin. Then he brought smaller gestures to the three Botticelli pieces, changing the temperature in the sunny dances of “Primavera” and the homely reverence in the “Adoration of the Magi.” As for “Pictures at an Exhibition,” they seemed newly framed and illuminated, brisk and taut.

It’s hard yet to read the orchestra’s reaction to its new musical partner. Noseda’s energy is audible in the players’ response, but the two parties have yet to develop the kind of hair-trigger symbiosis that’s a hallmark of the best ensembles. Still there is much to like; watching the first half of the program from the unfamiliar vantage point of the balcony after being delayed in the rain, I was struck by the size and potential of the sound surging off the stage. It evoked a block of stone in the process of being shaped, offering hope of monuments ahead.

The program repeats Friday and Saturday at 8.