Most impressive was how full Tortelier’s arrangement feels. He’s able to conjure all of the grace and gravitas at the large scale, and able to cast unique light on the finer details of the piece: the diaphanous winds that course through the “Danse de Lyceion,” the dipping strings and lilting rhythms of “Danse Suppliante de Chloé,” the grotesque humor of Dorcon’s failure in classical music’s most notorious dance-off. A particularly potent moment was the near total dimming of the house lights during the “Danse Lente et Mysterieuse” to a single spotlight over Tortelier — a lone instance of dramatic staging that foregrounded the tenderness at the core of the ballet’s titanic scale.