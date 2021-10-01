One of the most exciting things about hearing Florence Price’s music springs directly from one of the more tragic things about it. Price’s decades-long exclusion from the canon and concert halls of American classical music is and was a function of the twofold bias faced by Black women in every sector of American life; and it’s an error only recently corrected through the work of musicologists such as Samantha Ege and the late Rae Linda Brown. But this deferred newness also means that these gorgeous and generously composed works are wide open for interpretation.