Even in our era of pared-down, authentically Baroque performances, the National Symphony Orchestra has made a cottage industry of presenting souped-up “Messiah” arrangements. This year, the NSO chose conductor Andrew Davis’s recent re-orchestration, with Davis conducting its Washington premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday evening. Davis’s version — which was recorded on the Chandos label in 2016 — seems less like a fresh take on the work than an attempt to absorb and synthesize all “Messiah” performing editions into one.

There’s expanded wind and brass color reminiscent of the Mozart version. Instrumental parts are doubled or tripled to pad orchestral size and weight, as in Ebenezer Prout’s sprawling Victorian arrangement. And the rather startling appearances of harps, bells, snare drums and cymbals are clear tips of Davis’s hat to the three-ring circus of a re-orchestration that Eugene Goossens concocted for Thomas Beecham’s (in)famous 1950s recording. (The NSO has performed that Goossens arrangement, and it makes a terrific — if decidedly un-Handellian — noise in the Concert Hall.)

But Davis seems to want it both ways, inflating the score to those huge symphonic proportions while then trying to impose restrained, 18th-century manners on the music-making. Balances on the Chandos recording corrected for those incongruities. But heard live on Thursday, far too much instrumental detail failed to carry effectively into the house, and Davis’s scoring emerged variously as muddled, disjointed, fussy or over the top. It also didn’t help that the NSO’s playing sounded under-rehearsed, often tentative and imprecise.

Not all was lost. The Mozartean solo clarinet Davis interpolated into “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” was gorgeous. There were moments where a burnished brass choir would well up excitingly to undergird the chorus or a fragrant solo violin line would emerge from the full section as if in one of Handel’s own Concerti Grossi. And both the “Hallelujah” and “Amen” choruses built to satisfyingly thunderous impact (though, in truth, the Concert Hall’s splendid pipe organ did most of the heavy lifting in both).

Among the soloists, only Andriana Chuchman’s lithe, pearly soprano had the heft to sail cleanly over the orchestra. The other three voices — Daniela Mack’s alluringly dark mezzo, Alek Shrader’s plaintive (if limited) tenor and Sidney Outlaw’s tenorish lyric-baritone, which almost worked in what should be a bass part — would have had more impact in a Baroque-scale “Messiah” in a smaller hall. The Washington Chorus was, generally speaking, in its reliable form, though the particular strength of its tenor section was offset by sopranos who have sounded more refined and seamlessly blended on other occasions.

Let’s hope that subsequent performances will prove more polished— and coherent.

The Messiah Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.

