The “Four Dances” — each efficient but rapturous in their own ways — are at their best when most kinetic; Noseda was able to harness that energy and propel it forward in the suite’s bookending movements. In between, the undulating colors of the soft, sensuous second movement — “Danza del Trigo” (“The Wheat Dance”) — were deftly threaded together by Aaron Goldman’s flute and concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef. And the bombastic interlude of the third movement — “Los Peones de Hacienda” (“The Cattlemen”) — was another reminder of why Jauvon Gilliam on timpani continues to be one of my favorite contributors to this increasingly powerful orchestra.