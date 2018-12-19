

The Brentano Quartet. (Juergen Frank)

It’s hardly news that Antonio Stradivari created some swell-sounding fiddles in Cremona 300 years ago. But there were plentiful passages in the Stradivari Anniversary Concert at the Library of Congress on Tuesday — featuring the Brentano Quartet and violist Hsin-Yun Huang playing iconic string quintets on Stradivarius instruments borrowed from the library’s collection — where the sheer gorgeousness of that Strad sound surprised yet again and took the breath away.

The bustling interplay of soaring and darting lines that opens Mendelssohn’s Op. 87 quintet emerged with a rare lucidity and shimmering purity, giving way to feather-light tone in the Andante Scherzando. Mozart’s glowering Quintet K. 406, possessed all the gravity and sober point-making one might wish for, but in a language of silvery, sweet violins, fine-grained (never throaty) violas and silken cello timbre that refused to growl. And, among so many instances of beauty, the darkly handsome tone spun out on a mere whisper of sound at the close of the middle movement of Brahms’s Op. 88 quintet was simply astonishing. There was no mistaking that these are special instruments.

Of course, for all the excellence of those Strads on display, they didn’t play themselves. It would have been achievement enough for Huang and the Brentano Quartet to offer competence, playing on museum instruments they only just took up. But their performances bespoke a technical finish, nuance and lived-in comfort in their phrasing that you’d expect had they been playing these instruments together their entire careers. Better still, they offered a set of striking interpretive insights into thrice-familiar works: They found the proto-Romantic fervor in Mozart, the Mendelssohnian lightness in Brahms, and the operatic exuberance and scope in Mendelssohn. Such playing would be cherishable even in a Strad-free zone.