After crooning “Brakelights,” a slow jam about the busted-up car he used to drive, Omar Apollo immediately confessed that every lyric in the song was true. Not only did his rickety car not have working brake lights, it would stall if driven too fast.

Apollo wasn’t in a rush as he headlined a sold-out Songbyrd Music House in Adams Morgan on his first national tour Friday night. He wandered from song to wistful song, decorating the room with his cascading, soul-tinged vocals and languid strumming.

Apollo first picked up the guitar at age 12 and learned how to play by watching YouTube videos. By the end of 2016, he was uploading his music onto SoundCloud — smoky, daydream-like tracks such as the inquisitive “Yellow Jasper” and the restless “Green Hues.” Now in his early 20s, the Indiana native has cemented elements of youthful folk, slinky pop and dulcet rock on a foundation of R&B on his debut EP, “Stereo.”

With only a handful of songs to his name, Apollo’s easygoing demeanor and magnetic voice were enough to inspire enthusiastic singalongs from the crowd. The opening song, “Algo,” featured Apollo’s unfaltering falsetto, funk-inspired guitar and mix of English and Spanish lyrics. Bringing the song to its brazen conclusion, Apollo, who has Mexican heritage, noted, “I saw a white person singing the Spanish lyrics. That’s tight.”

Audience members continued to sing along throughout the night, but they went silent during a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Little Green,” an opportunity for Apollo to show off his pliable upper register as he cradled the lyrics of one of his favorite songs.

During “Heart,” a meditative, bass-heavy track sung entirely in his head voice, Apollo seemed to be hitting those high notes by reflex. “I don’t know why I put all my [expletive] songs in falsetto,” he said with a laugh.

And although the steady optimism of his guitar playing and the earnest sweetness of his singing made Apollo’s music sound clearer in person than it does on SoundCloud, his songs still felt as if they belonged to a universe already inhabited by others, such as the genre-blending singer Miguel and the indie-rock multi-instrumentalist Alex G.

But, there was a promise for growth on “Unbothered,” a lush song where Apollo’s voice shined through a haze of sauntering guitar lines. As his voice expanded to reveal note after luxurious note, there was no need to quicken the pace of his unhurried journey.